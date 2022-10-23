Trade and industry reiterate need for a circular train service in Coimbatore 

The industry has sought a circular train connecting some of the important places in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: file photo

Industry and trade in Coimbatore have reiterated their demand for a circular route train service for the city using the existing rail infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

V. Sundaram, vice-president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said there is a single track connecting Irugur and Podanur railway stations and a double track connecting Coimbatore Junction with Irugur, through Coimbatore North, Peelamedu, and Singanallur stations. A track also connects Coimbatore Junction with Podanur station.

These can be used to run MEMU trains on a circular route. The existing railway stations should be upgraded with better facilities, access roads, and parking area.

Further, new stations at Ganapathi, Ondipudur, and Hope College will help connect more areas. Rather than investing in a metro rail project, the existing tracks and railway stations should be used to run a circular route train. Those who use buses or personal vehicles to travel from Ganapathi to Singanallur can use the train, if the service was available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the demand for such a service was made almost two decades ago, the Chamber will now look at ways to take forward this proposal, he added.

Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC) said the proposal was submitted to a group of MPs last year and they assured to look into it.

“This circular service will cover 40-42 km using existing infrastructure. Since MEMU tracks run to and from Irugur in both directions of the proposed route, they can be used and loco reversal facility will not be required. The Railways only needs two rakes to operate eight-compartment trains,” said member J. Satish. “We plan to send a similar proposal for circular trains up to Mettupalayam and Pollachi from Coimbatore via Irugur,” he added.

Southern Railway General Manager B.G. Mallya and Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) A. Gautam Srinivas told The Hindu that they were not aware of the proposal. Both officials said an inspection would be considered after reviewing the demand.

Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan said, “Only after an official proposal is sent from the Southern Railway and Salem DRM, the Ministers concerned can forward the request to the Railway Ministry. I will look into this issue further from October 26. We plan to stage an agitation in November, if the Railways does not address this and several other demands,” he said.