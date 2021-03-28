Trade and industry present demands to candidates in the fray

The trade and industry in Coimbatore have submitted their demands to the candidates contesting the Assembly elections.

The meeting, organised jointly by various industrial associations, was attended by six candidates - Vanathi Srinivasan of BJP (Coimbatore south), R. Doraisamy of AMMK (Coimbatore south), Mayura Jayakumar of Congress (Coimbatore south), R. Mahendran of MNM (Singanallur), N. Karthik of DMK (Singanallur) and Amman Arjunan of AIADMK (Coimbatore north).

The main demands related to infrastructure, industry, electricity, and transport.

It included expansion of Coimbatore airport, better international air connectivity, multi-storeyed industrial estate for micro units, clusters for wet grinders and agriculture equipment manufacturing, and two 1,000-acre industrial parks.

The industry wanted privatisation of electricity distribution so that industries had alternative sources to buy power. Solar energy generators should get incentives to promote clean energy. Coimbatore city also needed a circular train service connecting places such as the airport, Hope College, Tidel Park, Nanjundapuram and Ondipudur. Some places already had the infrastructure for this.

The candidates spoke about the works they and their parties had taken up in the past and what they planned to do, if elected.