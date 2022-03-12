Trade and industry pitch for Coimbatore railway division

About 180 trade and industry associations here submitted a memorandum to Coimbatore MP P.R. Natarajan seeking separate railway division for Coimbatore.

“We will all stress on this demand jointly as it is for the benefit of Coimbatore. The Coimbatore division should include Kinathukadavu and Pollachi too,” said Mr. Natarajan at an event here on Saturday where the associations submitted their petition to him.

Addressed to the Union Railway Minister and the Railway Board Chairman, the associations said in the memorandum even with limited infrastructure, Coimbatore is among the top five performing railway stations under Southern Railways.

C. Balasubramanian, president of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said Coimbatore was the second highest in the State, next only to Chennai, in revenue and passenger movement for the railways. There should be more trains originating from Coimbatore and the railway infrastructure needs to be improved.

The associations also sought circular train for the city, more MEMU services, restarting of Coimbatore to Rameswaram and Coimbatore to Thiruchendur trains, and an express train between Coimbatore and Madurai.

Mr. Natarajan said Coimbatore was connected to Madurai with a MEMU train to Palani and a train between Palani and Madurai. Converting this to an express train will mean higher fare and it will affect the public. MEMU trains were normally operated only for a distance of 60 km. The Coimbatore - Palani train, which covers nearly 100 km, is an exception.

He pointed that during his two tenures as Coimbatore MP, he took up and ensured construction of more than 10 road over bridges and introduction of nearly nine trains that connect Coimbatore with various destinations. On the circular train, he said he will take the industry representatives for a discussion with the railway officials.

The MP sought the support of the industry to take up with the government proposals for strengthening of rail infrastructure here. For instance, there should be a joint representation for diversion of express trains that pass through Walayar to an alternative route through Pollachi. The Walayar route sees a lot of elephant deaths and one suggestion was to divert the trains through Pollachi instead of passing through Walayar, he said.