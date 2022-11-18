  1. EPaper
Trade and industry in Erode seek action against attackers of Goods Transports Association secretary

November 18, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of trade and industry associations at the district police office in Erode on Friday.

Members of trade and industry associations at the district police office in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Condemning the attack on Goods Transports Association secretary Bingalan, members of the Federation of all Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) submitted a petition on Friday to the Superintendent of Police demanding action against the attackers.

Led by FATIA president V.K. Rajamanickam, members said that a private logistics company had placed seven loadmen under suspension and deployed five loadmen from its Salem unit. The petition said that the suspended workers along with over 100 others staged a protest on Bhavani Road on Thursday during which Mr. Bingalan was attacked by the workers. Later, the secretary was admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital and was undergoing treatment.

On July 29, 2022, a similar incident took place at Moolapattarai in which workers besieged owners who attempted to unload goods based on the court order. “Though petitions were submitted to the district police demanding action, no action has been taken”, the petition said and wanted action against the attackers. The petition said that if the attackers were not arrested, federation members would close all their shops for a day and stage a protest.

Meanwhile, condemning the attack on Mr. Bingalan and demanding action against the attackers, members of the Goods Transport Association began indefinite strike from Friday. Association president K. Kalaimani said that goods bookings and deliveries were suspended as transportation of textile items, turmeric, oil and other products were affected on the first day..

