Trade and industry federation welcomes Neo-Tidel Park for Erode district

March 25, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - ERODE

Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode district (FATIA) has welcomed the State government’s recent announcement on establishing a Neo-Tidel Park in Erode.

In a letter to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, federation president V.K. Rajamanickam and general secretary P. Ravichandran said the government had in the recent budget announced that the park would come up in Erode on one lakh sq ft and would provide jobs to 4,000 people. “The district has more engineering colleges and the park would provide job opportunities to the graduates,” the letter said.

Welcoming the move to establish a textile park in Salem at 119 acre, the letter said that it would immensely benefit Erode City where textile was a major economic activity. Also, the new Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary that would be notified soon would boost tourism activities in the district, the letter said.