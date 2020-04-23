Trade and industry federation seeks financial support

With their business activities closed for 40 days affecting their income, Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) has urged the Union Finance Minister to provide interest-free loans through banks so that they can provide salary to their employees.

In a letter to the Minister, federation president T. Jagadesan, general secretary C. Balakrishnan and treasurer C. Doraisamy said that the federation is a consortium of 87 associations in the district of which most of the industries come under micro, small and medium segments.

They said that they had supported the Prime Minister’s call for lockdown and had already downed shutters for the past 40 days and will remain closed till May 3. They said that the closure had resulted in huge setback in their business operations which will take many months to overcome once operations begin.

The letter said that only through the income they are managing their day-to-day expenses and facing difficulty in disbursing salary to their employees which contribute more than 80% of their monthly expense. Hence, the federation seeks financial support to overcome the current situation and wanted contribution from the government for payment of salary after verifying their records.

Also, they wanted contribution from the ESI fund for payment of salary and also wanted interest-free loan from banks for payment of salary. They also wanted 50% of GST paid for 2019-2020 to be refunded so that they can use it as working capital in the current situation. They wanted GST tax slabs to be reduced so that price of essential commodities gets reduced and more businesses takes place.