Trade and industry express concern over delay in Coimbatore airport expansion project

February 11, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Lack of clarity on progress of land acquisition to expand Coimbatore International Airport is emerging as an area of concern to the trade and industry here.

According to sources in the industry, the State government has spent nearly ₹2,000 crore so far to acquire over 600 acres for the airport expansion project. This is nearly 80% of the land required. Another 10% land is under legal disputes and the remaining land is with the Defence. “We do not know if any fresh allocation was made to acquire the Defence land,” said one of the trade representatives.

Meanwhile, the Central government has identified Coimbatore as one of the airports for development under the public private partnership. “We are told that the State government, having spent so much money to acquire land, now wants to know if it will have any stake in the PPP mode of development. The amount spent in Madurai or Tiruchi for land acquisition is relatively less compared to Coimbatore,” said the representative.

So, there is a delay in transferring the land to AAI for the expansion project. Further, one of the options proposed to acquire Defence land was to give equal land to the Defence in any other location. However, there is no clarity on this.

If there is no progress now, the entire project will come to a standstill. Coimbatore’s demand for a larger airport with a longer runway is pending for several years. There was hope of the project getting implemented when the State government allocated ₹1,312 crores to expedite the land acquisition process. However, now there seems to be challenges in going ahead with the project, the sources said.

An official at the airport said there are said to be problems in getting the required land and there is no clear picture at present of how and when the project will move forward.