Trade and industry associations in Erode write to CM over electricity tariff

Published - July 24, 2024 06:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA), an apex body of 75 associations in the district, has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to reduce the network charges and peak hour charges.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, FATIA president V.K. Rajamanickam said the government should encourage renewable energy and that collecting networking charges from industries that had installed rooftop energy panels was a burden. The move discouraged industries from installing rooftop energy panels and it was the right time to drop collecting the charges. Peak hour charges of 15% or ₹ 7.65 a unit affected all MSMEs. “The present hike of 6% in electricity tariff would cause industries in the district to migrate to other States,” he said.

