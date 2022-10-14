Trade and industry associations in Erode condemn hike in power tariff, property tax

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
October 14, 2022 18:24 IST

Members of trade and industrial associations stage a demonstration in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Condemning the hike in power tariff and property tax, members of Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA), Erode District Small Scale Industries Association (EEDISSIA) and Taxpayers Association staged a demonstration at Veerappanchatiram here on Friday.

Led by FATIA president V.K. Rajamanickam, members said the industry had been facing various challenges in the past years due to the Goods and Services Tax, hike in raw materials cost, COVID-19 pandemic, various restrictions and taxes imposed by the government and unhealthy competitions in the market. “But the hike in property tax by the Corporation and the hike in power tariff by the State government has come as a big blow to the industry,” they said.

The members said they had submitted petitions to the Chief Minister, Minister for Municipal Administration and Municipal Commissioner urging them to look into their demands. “But, our suggestions were not taken up for consideration and hence we are forced to stage a protest to seek the attention of the government,” they added.

Expressing disappointment over the hike in tariff and tax, the members said traders and industrialists were unable to face the additional burden and wanted the government to withdraw the hike.

