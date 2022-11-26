Trade and industrial associations in Erode want peak hour power charges withdrawn completely

November 26, 2022 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

Welcoming the State government’s move to reduce peak hour power charges to 15% for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) wanted the charges withdrawn completely.

The Federation’s executive committee meeting, led by its president V.K. Rajamanickam, was conducted here in which MLA E. Thirumahan Everaa participated as a special guest. Various resolutions were passed at the meeting.

A resolution thanked the government for reducing charges from the present 25% to 15%, but wanted it withdrawn completely. Also, it welcomed the announcement that 100 units of free electricity would continue even after power consumers linked their Aadhaar number with service number.

A resolution calling for reduction in property tax was passed in the Pollachi Municipality and sent to the government. “Such resolution should be passed in the Erode Corporation council meeting and the maximum increase in property tax should not be more than 25%,” another resolution said.

Others resolutions wanted the CSI sports ground at Panneerselvam Park utilised for vehicle parking, construction of flyovers on junctions on roads where Outer Ring Road passed through, construction of flyover from Kalaimadu Silai to Moolapalayam and forming a four-lane road from Moolakarai to Poondurai and widening of Nasiyanur Road from Sampath Nagar.