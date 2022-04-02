Trade agreement with Australia to benefit garment sector in Tiruppur

April 02, 2022 20:57 IST

The garment exporters in Tiruppur have expressed confidence of higher exports to Australia following the signing of India - Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement on Saturday.

Raja M Shanmugham, president of Tiruppur Exporters’ Association, said in a release that the agreement “would boost the confidence of our exporters and help to reach the target of $ one trillion of merchandise exports from our country by 2030.”

All India knitwear exports to Australia, last financial year (2021-2022) was estimated to about ₹ 925 crores, with a meagre 2 % share. This included ₹630 crore from Tiruppur cluster. With the agreement, the exports would move up at a faster pace and exports from Tiruppur would double in two years.

The Tiruppur knitwear cluster had 54 % share at the national-level knitwear exports and achieved $ 4.25 billion, with a share of 1.06 %. The Tiruppur cluster units would “grab this new found opportunity” and take efforts to fulfil the requirements of buyers and enhance exports.

A. Sakthivel, chairman of Federation of Indian Exporters Organisations and In-charge of Apparel Export Promotion Council (southern region), said the agreement, to be followed by a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement by the end of this year or early next year, is one of the fastest concluded agreements by either of the countries. This agreement will be a win-win for both sides, as it will boost exports from India’s labour-intensive manufacturing sector, with a considerable advantage to the pharma, apparel and textile, engineering , automobile and auto components, gemstone and jewellery sectors.

“We will be gaining much market share as we will now have a level playing field with many competitors who have signed FTAs with Australia earlier,” he said.