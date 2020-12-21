Tractor usage in Thadagam Valley to be checked

The Transport Department will conduct surprise checks every month to check whether tractors meant for agriculture purposes are being used by the brick kilns in Thadagam valley, said T. Sivagurunathan, Regional Transport Officer, Coimbatore North, here on Monday.
Two tractors used for commercial purposes were seized during the surprise check in November.
“They were levied a fine of ₹ 20,000 each,” he added.
Many activists from Thadagam Valley have alleged that the brick kilns have been using agriculture tractors illegally for commercial purposes such as transport of bricks and red earth.
One of the activists, S. Ganesh, claimed that at least 150 such illegal tractors were currently being operated.
As the State government subsidised purchase of tractors used for agriculture, the brick kilns purchased these tractors and used them illegally, he alleged.
Complaint
Mr. Ganesh said he sent a complaint in this regard to Agriculture Department in October, which had recently forwarded the complaint to the Agriculture Engineering Department for further action.
