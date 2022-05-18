Tractor donated to Pethampalayam town panchayat in Perundurai taluk

Olirum Erodu Foundation that is involved in restoration of water bodies has donated a tractor worth ₹7 lakh to Pethampalayam town panchayat in Perundurai taluk here.

On Tuesday, Collector H. Krishnanunni received the key of the tractor from foundation president M. Chinnasamy, Sasi Anand Spinning Mills Managing Directors Sasi and Anand and other members. Members said that the tractor will help the town panchayat to transport solid waste and also help in maintaining sanitation in residential areas. “It is a contribution to make the city and its outskirts a clean and neat place to live”, said the members.

Members said that the foundation in the last seven years desilted and restored 47 water bodies and had created nine new ponds under the Orrukku Oru Kulam, scheme. Also, three new check dams were constructed. The foundation had desilted Perumpallam canal for 16 km length, renovated Theppakulam at Kottai Eswaran Kovil and also desilted Kalingarayan canal for 20 km length from Konavaikal to Pasur. They said that all the works resulted in the increase in water storage from 54.26 crore litres to 262.29 crore litres.