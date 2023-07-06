Track speed enhancement work between Coimbatore-Jolarpet sector expected to further reduce travel time to Chennai

July 06, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

COIMBATORE: The travelling public in Coimbatore region are looking forward to further reduction in the travel time between Coimbatore and Chennai, in view of the track speed enhancement work in progress between Jolarpet and Coimbatore to a distance of 280 km.

The Chennai-Jolarpet track speed enhancement work has been completed paving way for Vande Bharat train being operated in the stretch to clock a maximum speed of 130 km per hour. The completion of the speed-enhancement work in the Jolarpet-Coimbatore stretch will result in reduction in the travel duration between the two destinations by at least half an hour, according to J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum, and former Member, Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee.

At present, it takes close to six hours for the train to cover the distance between Coimbatore and Chennai Central.

Among all the Vande Bharat trains in the country, the one operated Coimbatore and Chennai Central clocks the third highest speed of 90.36 km per hour. The first and second-fastest Vande Bharat trains are operated in the Delhi-Varanasi and Hazrat Nizamuddin-Rani Kamlapati sectors at speeds of 96.37 kmph and 95.89 kmph respectively.

Inspections by top officials are currently under way for approval of the speed enhancement between Coimbatore and Jolarpet.

The train continues to draw overwhelming patronage from the travelling public. With eight coaches, the train, being operated for six days a week, barring Wednesdays, has a capacity to carry more than 500 passengers.

There will be immense potential for operating the trains to Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru, Mangalore. One more train departing Chennai in the morning to Coimbatore will also be well patronised, Mr. Sathish said.

The Chennai-Central Coimbatore Express, which is next only to Vaigai Superfast Express in terms of patronage, transports a little over seven lakh passengers every year, at an average of 1,918 passengers per day.

The Coimbatore-Chennai Central Intercity Express is also close behind, transporting 6,99,266 passengers per annum, at an average of 1,915 passengers per day.