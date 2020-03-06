Traces of formalin found in fish sold in the city

COIMBATORE

06 March 2020 00:10 IST

Traces of formalin, a chemical widely used as tissue preservative, was found in 70 kg of fish in a surprise check jointly conducted by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Fisheries Department at the wholesale and retail fish markets at Ukkadam here on Thursday.

Both FSSAI and Fisheries Department issued warning to traders not to sell fish added with the preservative. They also seized 430 kg of stale fish from the markets which was destroyed along with the 70 kg of fish found with traces of formalin, exposure to which is associated with certain types of cancer. Simultaneous raids were conducted by two teams led by food safety officers S. Vijayaraja and N. Kumaragurubaran at the two markets on Thursday morning. Inspector of Fisheries Padmaja was also part of the raids.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Vijayaraja said that traces of formalin in fish was found in a rapid test conducted using a testing kit provided by the Government. “For the test, we rub a tissue provided in the kit against suspected fish. Then a drop of reagent is dipped on the tissue. The tissue turns blue if the fish contains formalin. It becomes light to dark blue based on the level of formalin contained in the fish,” he explained.

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, fish brought from Kerala and Andhra Pradesh were found with traces of formalin, which traders in those places added to the consignments before they were transported to Coimbatore.

K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI in Coimbatore, said that similar surprise raids will be conducted in future too.

Raid in Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, officials from the FSSAI and Fisheries Department inspected fish market in Thennampalayam, Palladam Road.

FSSAI Designated Officer (Tiruppur) B. Vijayalalithambigai said that no fish laced with formalin was found during the inspection. However, officials seized and destroyed nearly 20 kg of rotten fish.