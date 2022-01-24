TPDK stages protest

COIMBATORE

24 January 2022

Around 50 members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam and a few other organisations staged a protest in front of the Coimbatore South taluk office on Monday condemning the Central government for “rejecting” State government’s tableau in the ensuing Republic Day parade.

Led by district secretary E.M. Sajith, the protesters raised slogans condemning the Centre. Mr. Sajith said the Centre “rejecting” the tableau with images of V.O. Chidambaranar, Velu Nachiyar and Marudhu brothers and the purported comments made for the rejection were condemnable.

In fact, the government had rejected not only Tamil Nadu’s tableau, but also the tableaux of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and other southern states barring Karnataka, he added.

The Coimbatore City Police personnel removed the protesters and registered a case against them for protesting without permission.