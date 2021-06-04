Coimbatore

TPDK stages protest

Members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam staged a protest on Friday condemning the Central Government’s alleged discrimination against the State in vaccine distribution.

The outfit’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan said members of the organisation across the State held placards and flag in front of their houses and shared the photographs of the protest on social media platforms to comply with the lockdown norms.

He alleged that the government gave more vaccines to State that had a lesser population than Tamil Nadu. This was step-motherly treatment, he added.


