TPDK stages protest against Modi in Coimbatore

The Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre staged a protest in the city condemning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that the treasure room keys of Puri Jagannath Temple had gone to Tamil Nadu several years ago.

In Odisha, during electioneering, the Prime Minister spoke about the issue in a veiled reference to V.K. Pandian, a Tamil Nadu based IAS officer who had joined the Biju Janata Dal, after resigning. Earlier, he held several positions and was Private Secretary to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The reference to Mr. Pandian has come for condemnation from various political parties. Hence, seeking an apology from the Prime Minister for allegedly terming the Tamils as thieves, the TPDK cadre staged the protest.

