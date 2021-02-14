TPDK solemnises wedding on Valentine’s Day

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) on Sunday solemnised the wedding of a couple near their office in Gandhipuram on Sunday.

The outfit’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan said the cadre solemnised the wedding of Shiyas of Thanjavur and Surekha of Pudukottai on Valentine’s Day in the presence of 10 couples whose wedding the outfit had solemnised in the past.

The boy and girl exchanged garlands and cut cake to mark the occasion. The cadre then raised slogans hailing inter-caste marriage and condemning caste and religious discriminations. It was an inter-religious marriage. The boy and girl were from two different towns but worked in Coimbatore, he added.

Incident-free day

No instances of moral policing or other untoward incidents were reported in connection to Valentine’s day on Sunday, according to the police. With over 1,800 police personnel deployed across the city for the 23rd anniversary of the serial bomb blasts along with the COVID-19 restrictions, no large-scale events to mark Valentine’s day were held in the city, according to police sources.