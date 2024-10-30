ADVERTISEMENT

TPDK protests in Coimbatore against BSNL’s move for mandatory Hindi caller tune

Published - October 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Over 20 members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) protested in front of the BSNL office near the Collector’s office in Coimbatore on Wednesday, condemning BSNL’s move to make Hindi caller tune mandatory for its users.

K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK, stated, “This protest condemns the Central government’s attempt to impose Hindi through BSNL phone caller tunes. When asked, BSNL officials explained that this is only for four days and relates to Diwali, but regardless, it should not be mandatory. Users pay to choose and set their caller tunes as per their preferences. We plan to escalate our response if this measure is not withdrawn after four days, as we oppose imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking States,” he said.

