GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TPDK protests in Coimbatore against BSNL’s move for mandatory Hindi caller tune

Published - October 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Over 20 members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) protested in front of the BSNL office near the Collector’s office in Coimbatore on Wednesday, condemning BSNL’s move to make Hindi caller tune mandatory for its users.

K. Ramakrishnan, general secretary of TPDK, stated, “This protest condemns the Central government’s attempt to impose Hindi through BSNL phone caller tunes. When asked, BSNL officials explained that this is only for four days and relates to Diwali, but regardless, it should not be mandatory. Users pay to choose and set their caller tunes as per their preferences. We plan to escalate our response if this measure is not withdrawn after four days, as we oppose imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi-speaking States,” he said.

Published - October 30, 2024 07:04 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.