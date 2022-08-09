TPDK condemns posters in Hindi

Even as the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) has criticised the Forest Department for pasting bilingual awareness posters in Hindi and Tamil in Valparai town on human-wildlife conflict, the Forest Department has released a list of seven attacks by wildlife on human beings in which four of them were North Indian guest workers.

General Secretary of TPDK K. Ramakrishnan in a statment urged the State government to withdraw the posters.

Meanwhile, the Anaiamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) officials circulated a poster to the media listing the seven attacks since January 2022 till July 19, 2022 . The poster clearly states that four of them were North Indians guest workers. .

Forest officials said that while all official communications in the Forest Department are in conformity with the the dual language policy of the State government, the posters with caution messages contained Hindi only to communicate with the guest workers in a language that was known to them.