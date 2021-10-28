TPDK condemns high fuel price

Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) members staged a protest against fuel price hike in front of a refuelling station on Avinashi Road on Wednesday.

Around 20 TPDK members led by general secretary Ku. Ramakrishnan showered petals on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s portrait saying no other leader had achieved as much as he did, as the fuel price was the highest so far in the country. Mr. Ramakrishnan said Mr. Modi had achieved this feat even when the price of fuel in oil producing countries was low.

Likewise, the Prime Minister had the distinction of placing the country at the 136th position in Hunger Index, an example of his concern for the poor. City police personnel removed the TPDK cadre, stating there was no permission to hold the protest.