TPDK cadre stage protest

COIMBATORE

04 December 2020 23:21 IST

Thirty-odd members of the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) led by its general secretary K. Ramakrishnan staged a protest in front of the Doordarshan office on Balasundaram Road on Friday condemning the Central Government’s move to broadcast news bulletin in Sanskrit.

Mr. Ramakrishnan said the Government wasted tax-payers’ money by broadcasting a daily 15-minute bulletin in the language that was not in use. There were fewer than 15,000 Sanskrit speakers in the country, he claimed and said the Government should instead use the money to promote other languages that were on the verge of extinction.

None in Tamil Nadu would watch the news bulletin and therefore what was the need to allocate 15 minutes for the Sanskrit bulletin, he asked.

Within a few minutes of their protest, the City Police personnel removed them from the place.