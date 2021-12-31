TPDK appeals to CEO not to allow RSS shakhas in schools

Coimbatore

31 December 2021 20:03 IST

Members of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) petitioned the Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha on Friday demanding that shakhas conducted by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) must not be allowed in any government or private schools.

TPDK general secretary K. Ramakrishnan, in his petition, said that the RSS has been conducting training programme at a private school in Vilankurichi for a week. “Allowing the RSS and allied organisations that spread fundamentalism and politics of hate inside schools, where children are meant to cultivate qualities such as equality, discipline, humanity, fraternity and scientific temper, goes against the aims of the Constitution of India,” the petition said.

Meanwhile, the city police removed around 20 members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi on Friday afternoon, who staged a demonstration outside the school condemning the orientation programme of the RSS held on the premises.