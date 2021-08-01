TPDK alleges construction of discriminatory wall in Pannimadai

Coimbatore Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) has petitioned Collector about the construction of a wall that discriminated against Dalits living at Kondasamy Nagar in Pannimadai.

In its petition, the outfit said a realtor developing housing sites opposite the Nagar to form Kannabiran Nagar had handed over four roads to the Pannimadai Panchayat. The four roads served as link roads to Kondasamy Nagar, providing access to different roads to the Dalit residents.

Now, the realtor had built a 200m wall of 10 feet height to deny access to the four roads. The height of the wall also suggested that the Dalits should not have sight of what was happening at Kannabiran Nagar, the outfit’s general secretary K. Ramakrishnan claimed and said as the outfit’s petition to the Pannimadai Panchayat did not yield the desired result, it was forced to approach the district administration.

He urged the administration to demolish the wall.