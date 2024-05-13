Toxic foam surfaces on Thenpennai river after water release from Kelavarapalli dam

Water released from Kelavarapalli dam after an extended dry spell has led to toxic foam inundating farmlands along Thenpennai river.

Intermittent heavy rains in Karnataka have prompted outflows from the Kelavarapalli dam in Hosur. However, water flowing from the reservoir, tainted by industrial effluents from Karnataka, is causing significant issues for farmland along the Thenpennai river. The severity of the effluent overflow is evident as foam has reached the branches of coconut trees in some areas.

For farmers, the influx of water from the reservoir is a mixed blessing. While it signifies the end of a prolonged dry spell, the water released carries foam from industrial effluents, causing congestion along the Thenpennai river. Farmlands adjacent to the river are now overwhelmed by foam, reaching as high as the branches of coconut trees.

Multiple tests conducted on the waters of the Kelavarapalli reservoir have revealed high concentrations of industrial effluents. Typically, when the reservoir’s gates are opened to release water, foamy waters gradually move ashore, eventually obstructing the road to the reservoir. However, due to ongoing repairs, the dam’s gates are releasing more water than usual, exacerbating the situation.

Despite receiving an inflow of 205 cusecs of water on Monday, 570 cusecs were being released due to the dam’s shutter repairs. The previous day, an inflow of 474 cusecs was recorded.

In Denkanikottai taluk, heavy rains in the Kundukottai panchayat washed away a road, while scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms affected banana farms in parts of Hosur.

