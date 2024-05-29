ADVERTISEMENT

Town planning inspector and surveyor held for graft in Sathyamangalam

Published - May 29, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A town planning inspector attached to Sathyamangalam Municipality, and a licensed building surveyor were arrested on Wednesday by sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for demanding and accepting ₹35,000 from a resident for building plan approval.

Nagaraj of Rajeev Nagar in Sathyamangalam had applied for building plan approval for constructing a house on the plot owned by his daughter. He approached Dinesh, a licensed building surveyor of Sathyamangalam Municipality, who received ₹10,000 as his fee for the process. He also received ₹2,500 as registration and scrutiny fee, ₹55,370 towards making official payments to the municipality, which was paid to Periyasamy, town planning inspector at the municipality. But, Periyasamy demanded ₹35,000 to issue building plan approval.

Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Nagaraj approached the DVAC sleuths, who laid a trap. The sleuths caught Dinesh red-handed while collecting money on behalf of Periyasamy. Later, Periyasamy was also taken into custody.

