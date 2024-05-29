GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Town planning inspector and surveyor held for graft in Sathyamangalam

Published - May 29, 2024 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A town planning inspector attached to Sathyamangalam Municipality, and a licensed building surveyor were arrested on Wednesday by sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for demanding and accepting ₹35,000 from a resident for building plan approval.

Nagaraj of Rajeev Nagar in Sathyamangalam had applied for building plan approval for constructing a house on the plot owned by his daughter. He approached Dinesh, a licensed building surveyor of Sathyamangalam Municipality, who received ₹10,000 as his fee for the process. He also received ₹2,500 as registration and scrutiny fee, ₹55,370 towards making official payments to the municipality, which was paid to Periyasamy, town planning inspector at the municipality. But, Periyasamy demanded ₹35,000 to issue building plan approval.

Unwilling to pay the money, Mr. Nagaraj approached the DVAC sleuths, who laid a trap. The sleuths caught Dinesh red-handed while collecting money on behalf of Periyasamy. Later, Periyasamy was also taken into custody.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.