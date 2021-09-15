Town panchayats upgrade: first public hearing held

Coimbatore

15 September 2021 00:02 IST

The district administration on Tuesday held the first public hearing to elicit opinion on the move to upgrade four town panchayats to municipalities. A release from the administration said the public hearing followed the State government’s announcement to upgrade Krumathampatty, Karamadai, Gudalur and Madukkarai town panchayats.

In the first meeting, Collector G.S. Sameeran along with senior officials heard the suggestions from elected representatives. P.R. Natarajan, MP, A.K. Selvaraj, V.P. Kandasamy and Amul Kandasamy, MLAs, participated.

The Collector also received suggestions from members of public from the four local bodies, the release said and added that the administration would compile all the suggestions receive to be sent to the State government.

Advertising

Advertising

The second leg of public hearing would be held in the respective local bodies, the release added.