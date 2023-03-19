ADVERTISEMENT

Town Panchayat Councillor in Coimbatore district walks the extra mile to create environment-conscious citizens, with enticing rewards

March 19, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R Krishnamoorthy

Buoyed by the public response to his novel initiative of encouraging people in Annur Town Panchayat’s Ward 12 that he represents, to segregate waste at source, by way of taking a group of 18 committed environment-lovers on a free trip to Ooty last year, Councillor N. Ranganathan has upgraded his offering now with a promise of a trip to Chennai by flight.

Mr. Ranganathan was complimented for his first initiative by top officials of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, as the local body had been found wanting in solid waste management and liquid waste treatment.

This time, the Councillor has circulated information about the Chennai trip, mostly among women, who, he says, are at the forefront of waste management.

A progressive farmer in the district, who is also an expert in making compost manure and raising terrace garden, has come forward to fund the trip for as many as 25 winners of a contest covering two components: segregating waste at source for manufacture of natural manure, and making money by collecting and disposing plastic wastes at specific intervals..

“A change in public thinking towards converting waste into wealth is what I and a committed group in Annur are aiming at,” Mr. Ranganathan said.

On its part, the local body will be adopting key resolutions for giving a concrete shape to the proposed Sewage Treatment Plant, for which a solution has been evasive for long due to lack of consensus among the members on the choice of the spot, Town Panchayat sources said.

In all probability, a 30-acre site identified for the purpose at Kunnathurampalayam will be finalised, the sources said.

