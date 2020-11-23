Tourists want bathing ban at Kodiveri anicut lifted

Kodiveri anicut in Erode has remained closed to visitors from March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Erode

23 November 2020 00:04 IST

Following opening of other tourism spots in the State

With Kodiveri anicut remaining closed to tourists for over eight months, people in the district and tourists from other districts wanted the ban on bathing lifted at the earliest.

The anicut is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on the Sathyamangalam Road. It is constructed across River Bhavani and the availability of water throughout the year makes it a favourite spot for tourists from the State, as well as from the nearby Karnataka.

The anicut, maintained by the Public Works Department, has remained closed to visitors since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

Development works to the tune of ₹ 2.69 crore, including concrete flooring at the bathing area and providing safety railings works, were completed recently. Works to lay approach roads to the anicut and construction of a wall are in progress. With the State government opening Hogenakkal and other tourism spots across the State with COVID-19 preventive measures, tourists wanted restriction on bathing to be lifted here.

People who visit Bannari Amman Temple, make it a point to visit the anicut without fail.

Small traders selling fish fries, snacks, and beverages at the anicut have lost their livelihood and wanted it opened to visitors at the earliest.

Many traders said that in the absence of income, they had borrowed money at high interest rates, and only regular business would enable them recover from debts.