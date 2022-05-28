Tourists visiting Yercaud urged to follow road safety rules

The district administration has urged tourists visiting Yercaud for the annual summer festival to adhere to road safety rules.

District Collector S. Karmegham has advised the tourists not to park vehicles on the ghat road for clicking pictures. He has also warned against drunk driving on the ghat road. Two-wheeler riders were advised to wear helmets.

Regular checks will be conducted by the police on the ghat road, he said.

To ensure smooth vehicle movement, the onward traffic to Yercaud is allowed to use the Salem-Yercaud Highway Road and the downward traffic is diverted through Yercaud-Kuppanur-Salem stretch.