Tourists urged not to travel to the Nilgiris

Udhagamandalam

12 November 2021 23:57 IST

With heavy rain expected in the Nilgiris from November 13 to 16, tourists from the neighbouring States and districts have been urged not to travel to the district.

The advisory from the Nilgiris district administration has also urged the residents not to step outside their homes unless necessary and only for essential work.

A holiday has been announced for schools and colleges in the district on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising