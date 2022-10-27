Tourists urge Salem district administration to put an end to additional toll collection in Yercaud

Tourists visiting Yercaud has urged the Salem district administration to stop collecting toll at unauthorised places in the hill station and sought action against persons who collect toll at the boat house entrance.

Yercaud, popularly called “poor people’s Ooty,” attracts tourists from across the country. Every day, hundreds of people visit this hill area from Salem and nearby districts. During weekends, thousands of people visit Yercaud in two- and four-wheelers. Toll is collected from tourists at two entry points to Yercaud, i.e., at Yercaud foothills and at Kuppanur.

As per the State Highways and Minor Ports Department order, from December 2021, ₹15 is collected for two-wheelers, ₹25 for three-wheelers, ₹50 for jeeps, cars and light motor vehicles, ₹80 for mini trucks, maxi cab and tempo vehicles and ₹100 for buses and trucks.

Without paying toll, vehicles could not enter Yercaud through these two entry points. But now, tourists have to pay an additional toll and it is collected from vehicles that enter and exit through the Boat House Road.

G. Anand of Salem city, who visited Yercaud on Tuesday to celebrate Deepavali festival, said “I, along with friends, came to Yercaud. Usually, we pay toll at the entry point at the foothills. But now, people who claim to be contractors at the Boat House Road entrance are stopping vehicles and collecting the same toll amount that we pay at the entry point. We used to visit Yercaud regularly, but this is the first time we have paid the toll twice, Mr. Anand added.

R. Nivedha, a tourist from Chennai, said the people collecting money gave receipts similar to the ones given at the entry point of Yercaud. She urged the government to look into the matter.

When contacted, officials at the Yercaud Block Development Office said that they had not given permission to collect toll at the boat house entrance. “We gave a contract to collect parking fees from vehicles parked near the boat house. We will look into the issue,” officials said.