Tourists trickle in to Yercaud

Major attractions such as parks and boathouse remain closed to the public

Tourists have started trickling in to Yercaud, the poor man’s Ooty, after the State government eased the restrictions imposed on tourism spots in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

The recent rain has improved the climate in the hill station, which is seeing a revival in tourism related activities. However, tourist attractions such as parks and boathouse remain closed to the public.

Hotels have started receiving guests, and the street vendors in the vicinity of Yercaud lake have reopened shops. However, hoteliers said that while there was moderate crowd during the weekends, it was bare minimum during weekdays.

Tour operators in the hill station have requested the State government to reopen all the tourist attractions. Manoharan, a tour operator, said that people from neighbouring districts visit the hill station for short vacation during the weekends. With parks and boathouse closed, public get to visit only a few areas.

The State government should reopen the parks to increase the footfall, he said.

Kalpanna Sivaraj, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said that professionals and techies from Bengaluru are the major population visiting the hill station and they have started coming back, though in small numbers.

While smaller homestays are getting booked, major properties have not seen significant improvement in bookings.

As it would take more time for the revival of international tourism activities, plans are on to concentrate on domestic and wellness tourism, Ms. Sivaraj said.