Tourists told to avoid visiting Yercaud

SALEM

14 November 2021 22:19 IST

District Collector S. Karmegham has advised tourists to avoid visiting Yercaud due to recent landslides in the hill station.

In a release, Mr. Karmegham said that due to incessant monsoon rain, inflow of water to water bodies in the district has increased and they are nearing full level. Public were advised not to venture near water bodies for bathing, taking selfies or any other activities.

Mr. Karmegham said that due to heavy rain during the past 10 days, landslides have occurred in the Yercaud ghat road leading to disruption in traffic movement.

There are chances of vehicles getting involved in accidents during landslides, hence avoid visiting the hill station, he said. Public were also advised to follow instructions issued by the district administration for safe traffic movement on the ghat road.