Tourists throng Yercaud for New Year celebrations

December 31, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
Police intensify checking of vehicles ahead of New Year’s celebration at Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 31 December 2023.

Police intensify checking of vehicles ahead of New Year’s celebration at Yercaud Ghat Road in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, 31 December 2023. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Thousands of tourists thronged Yercaud on Sunday, December 31 for New Year celebrations. The police had strengthened checking and permitted vehicles going to the hill town after checking, on Sunday.

The Yercaud police issued guidelines on Saturday for the public and tourists and urged them to avoid celebrations in public places. On Sunday morning, more police were deployed at the checkpoint in the Yercaud foothills, and all vehicles, including two-wheelers, cars, and tourist vehicles, were completely checked before they were allowed. The police also warned that liquor bottles would be seized if they were carried in the vehicles.

Since Yercaud was home to several lodges and resorts, police said they provided strict instructions not to allow tourists to come inebriated and to monitor the premises using CCTV cameras. The police also warned against bursting crackers, cutting cakes in public, and disturbing other tourists. The police are also checking vehicles at Yercaud town to curb over speeding and drunken driving.

