Tourists throng Kovai Courtallam on reopening day

Nearly 2,000 visitors thronged the popular tourist spot Kovai Courtallam, which reopened on Sunday after remaining closed for nine months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pooluvapatti Forest Range Officer R. Muthukrishnan said that 1,778 adults and 218 children visited and enjoyed a bath in the waterfalls. The visitors, who were from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Nilgiris and Erode districts, were allowed from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COVID-19 precautionary measures were put in place for the visitors. All visitors were subjected to thermal scanning at the entrance of Kovai Courtallam and masks were made mandatory. “We provided masks if they did not have one,” Mr. Muthukrishnan said, adding that the visitors must wear masks on the premises at all times except while bathing in the waterfalls. A team of Forest Department officials patrolled the premises to check violations, he said.

Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Coimbatore Circle) I. Anwardeen, District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh and other senior officials reviewed the arrangements made at Kovai Courtallam prior to its reopening on Sunday, according to Mr. Muthukrishnan. The first day saw a collection of ₹ 1.11 lakh, he noted.