Tourists throng Kodiveri anicut to beat the heat

April 24, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - ERODE

With the district recording a temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, tourists visiting Kodiveri anicut to beat the heat has seen a sharp rise

Erode has continued to record temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius in the last four days, and the excessive heat and humidity have driven people to water bodies. The anicut, located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam on River Bhavani, is a popular destination for people not only from Erode but from other districts and neighbouring Karnataka. “There is a sharp increase in the number of people visiting the anicut in the last three weeks,” said an official at the Public Works Department, which maintains the anicut.

Around 200 cusecs of water is currently being discharged from the Bhavanisagar dam into River Bhavani, where people take a bath in the cascading waterfall for long hours. A tourist from Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka mentioned that they frequently visit the anicut during the summer season. Even though the water flow is lower compared to previous years, they enjoy it more. People from nearby districts and tourists from other districts also visit the anicut with their families. They say that it’s hard to stay at home during the daytime due to the high temperature. V. Karpagam from Karur said, “We can spend a full day without having to spend money at the anicut.”

Makeshift stores selling food, fish, tender coconut, palm fruit, ice-cream, mango and other snacks saw brisk sales throughout the day. However, the vendors also fear that a drop in water levels in the dam would force officials to prevent discharge in the river. “If the discharge is stopped, tourists will stop coming and we would lose out on business,” said a mango vendor.