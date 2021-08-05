Tourists prohibited from visiting Yercaud during weekends

SALEM

05 August 2021 23:24 IST

The district administration has prohibited tourists from visiting Yercaud during the weekends till August 9 as part of COVID-19 disease control measures.

District Collector S. Karmegham issued orders prohibiting tourists from visiting the hill station during the weekends as part of measures to prevent the pandemic.

According to a release, on weekdays, tourists visiting the hill station must carry vaccination certificate of two doses or RT-PCR negative certificate. Residents or employees working in Yercaud can travel to the hill station by producing local address proof or identity card issued by the firm.

The district administration has also prohibited conducting weekly markets on Saturdays at Konganapuram near Edappadi as part of restrictions till August 9.

Mr. Karmegham told presspersons that the daily case load in the district has been gradually declining. However, during field surveys it was found that more tourists were visiting Yercaud during the weekends. Following field surveys, it was decided to prohibit tourists from visiting Yercaud during the weekends, he said. He added that further action would be taken based on the State government’s decision on lockdown.

Mr. Karmegham advised the public to follow COVID-19 safety protocols and cooperate with disease control measures. He added that fines are being imposed on persons found to be venturing out in the public without masks. Mr. Karmegham said that about 10.5 lakh persons, 30% of vaccine target population have received vaccination in the district. He added that about ₹2.8 crore has been collected as fines till date for violation of COVID-19 protocols.