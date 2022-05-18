Tourists movement prohibited in Hogenakkal

The district administration has prohibited public entry to the river as Cauvery registered 20,000 cusecs of water into Hogenakkal here in Pennagaram.

The prohibition was extended after the inflow in Cauvery registered 20,000 cusecs on Wednesday morning forcing the administration to put in place restrictions preventing public movement near the river. The district administration has temporarily prohibited tourists entry to the water falls, banned crossings across the river, and for the locals the prohibition was extended to the transport of livestock across the river. The ban also entailed suspension of coracle operations, which is a huge draw among tourists during the summer vacation. According to the administration, the prohibitory orders from Collector S.Dhivyadarshhini, shall remain in place until further notice.