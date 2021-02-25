Tourists from Kerala being tested for COVID-19

Udhagamandalam

25 February 2021 00:22 IST

Tourists coming to the Nilgiris from neighboring Kerala are being tested for COVID-19 at all border check posts, said Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya.

The Collector said that the action follows after an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Kerala. “We have already started testing tourists from Kerala at all border checkposts,” she said.

The district administration is also planning to make it mandatory for tourists from Kerala entering the Nilgiris to undergo an antigen test before travelling to the district.

