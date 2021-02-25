Coimbatore

Tourists from Kerala being tested for COVID-19

Tourists coming to the Nilgiris from neighboring Kerala are being tested for COVID-19 at all border check posts, said Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya.

The Collector said that the action follows after an increase in the number of reported COVID-19 cases in Kerala. “We have already started testing tourists from Kerala at all border checkposts,” she said.

The district administration is also planning to make it mandatory for tourists from Kerala entering the Nilgiris to undergo an antigen test before travelling to the district.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 25, 2021 12:23:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/tourists-from-kerala-being-tested-for-covid-19/article33927464.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY