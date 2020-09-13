Tourists flock Yercaud following relaxation of restrictions

Various parks in Yercaud saw a steady flow of tourists on Sunday after the district administration offered relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.

Anna park, lake park, Rose garden, two government botanical gardens and genetic heritage garden that was reopened on Wednesday saw a steady flow of tourists over the weekend.

According to officials, temperature of visitors were screened before entering the park and they were provided with hand sanitisers. Staff were deployed at various points to prevent crowding. Officials said that on Saturday, Anna park, the major park in the hill station, saw close to 200 visitors and about ₹2,825 were collected as ticket collections. The boating services in Yercaud lake, one of the major attractions in the hill station, has not yet resumed.

A.P. Manoharan, a tour operator in Yercaud, said that though tourists have started flocking the hill station tour operators would benefit only if bus operations are resumed as most visitors now come in personal vehicles.

Kalpanna Sivaraj, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said that hotels have reopened for business in the hill station and all safety measures are followed.