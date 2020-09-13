Tourists flock Yercaud following relaxation of restrictions

Various parks in Yercaud saw a steady flow of tourists on Sunday after the district administration offered relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions.
Anna park, lake park, Rose garden, two government botanical gardens and genetic heritage garden that was reopened on Wednesday saw a steady flow of tourists over the weekend.
According to officials, temperature of visitors were screened before entering the park and they were provided with hand sanitisers. Staff were deployed at various points to prevent crowding. Officials said that on Saturday, Anna park, the major park in the hill station, saw close to 200 visitors and about ₹2,825 were collected as ticket collections. The boating services in Yercaud lake, one of the major attractions in the hill station, has not yet resumed.
A.P. Manoharan, a tour operator in Yercaud, said that though tourists have started flocking the hill station tour operators would benefit only if bus operations are resumed as most visitors now come in personal vehicles.
Kalpanna Sivaraj, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association, said that hotels have reopened for business in the hill station and all safety measures are followed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath