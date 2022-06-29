Tourists disappointed as Kodiveri anicut in Erode dries up

With discharge from the Bhavanisagar Dam into River Bhavani continues to be at 100 cusecs for drinking water purpose, visitors to Kodiveri Anicut are disappointed as there is no water flow.

The picturesque waterfall at the anicut, that is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam, attracts tourists not only from various districts, but also from Karnataka and a few other States. The anicut is constructed across River Bhavani and water discharged for irrigation flows through the anicut and visitors take bath and enjoy. Currently, 800 cusecs was discharged into Arakankottai and Thadappalli canals ,while 100 cusecs into the river. The discharged water was stored at the anicut and released into the canals. Hence, in the absence of water flow, the anicut wore a deserted look.

But, tourists from Karnataka and visitors from other districts, who visit the place regularly, are disappointed. “Usually water will be there in June and July and we enjoyed it in the past years”, said Krishnan from Chamrajanagar. He said that he was unaware that there is no water at the anicut and had visited now. While over 100 visitors are visiting the anicut now, over 750 are visiting the anicut during weekends. “But most of them are disappointed as there is no water”, said a fish seller whose business was affected in the last one month. She said that drop in visitors also led to poor business for shops selling fish, snacks, ice-cream, beverages and other snacks affecting their livelihood.

Though schools have re-opened, visitors during weekends are high as they wanted to take bath and beat the heat. As the temperature continues to be over 35 degree Celsius, visitors wanted discharge in the river to be increased in the coming days.