Tourists demand re-laying of road to Kiliyur Falls in Yercaud

Published - August 18, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The road heading to Kiliyur Falls in Yercaud is damaged severely due to recent rain.

| Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tourists and local residents of Yercaud have demanded re-laying of the damaged road to Kiliyur Falls in Yercaud as vehicles are unable to pass through it.

Kiliyur Falls, a popular tourist attraction in Yercaud, is located four km from the Yercaud bus stand and is witnessing a large number of tourists for the last three weeks following heavy rain in Yercaud.

The road to the falls is damaged due to the rain and some tourists also reportedly fell down on the road.

G. Naveen from Salem, a tourist, said many of them went to the falls on two-wheelers and the road was damaged badly for about two km. It posed risks to motorists and so the government should re-lay the road at the earliest, he said.

Officials attached to the Yercaud Block Development Office said works started for re-laying the road a few months ago and were stopped because of some problems. The works would resume now, they said.

