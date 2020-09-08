Tourists can now opt for helicopter ride in Coimbatore

For those in Coimbatore and nearby areas who are tired of spending time indoors because of the spread of COVID-19, here is a safe getaway option.

Planet-X Aerospace and Express Holidays have launched private helicopter rides here as a tourist attraction.

According to P.K. Ganesh, Managing Partner of Express Holidays, they have prepared two customised packages in the city so far and each was a 30-minute ride offering an aerial view of Coimbatore and nearby areas. “We customise the entire package and the cost varies accordingly. We want to promote Coimbatore as a tourist destination,” he said.

The helicopter can be booked for a tour of the city, medical emergencies, and temple and business visits. Each ride can accommodate maximum five people and can go non-stop for almost one-and-a-half hours. The tour organisers have tie-ups with helipads in other areas for longer trips.

With changing norms in tourism industry because of the pandemic, many people want private tourism. They want safe solutions. The helicopter has a separate, safe air-conditioned passenger cabin and the entire travel is contact-less for the customer. The services offered include executive travel, film shoots, wedding photography, celebration of special occasions, corporate promotion and product launches, and flower shows. “We plan to offer private jet services too in the future,” he said.