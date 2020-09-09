Tourists begin trickling into the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

09 September 2020 23:01 IST

Tourists were allowed to formally enter the Nilgiris from Wednesday onwards. However, due to the district administration exercising caution in limiting the number of tourist passes being approved, only a little over 50 tourists are said to have entered the district on Wednesday.

The parks run by the Horticulture Department, including the Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden and the Sims Park were all thrown open to tourists. Officials said that very few people came to the parks, which were opened for the first time in the space of almost six months.

Till Wednesday afternoon, only 36 tourists had visited the Government Botanical Garden, officials said.

District Collector J. Innocent Divya inspected the parks and gardens and checked the measures which have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitisers were installed at the entrance of the gardens and a list of advisories were also put up at the entrance to the parks.

The first visitors to the Government Botanical Garden since it was closed on March 17 were welcomed by horticulture officials.

Hotel and restaurant owners said that they believe that the tourist inflow would increase in the coming weeks.