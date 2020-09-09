Tourists begin trickling into the Nilgiris

Tourists were allowed to formally enter the Nilgiris from Wednesday onwards. However, due to the district administration exercising caution in limiting the number of tourist passes being approved, only a little over 50 tourists are said to have entered the district on Wednesday.
The parks run by the Horticulture Department, including the Government Botanical Garden, Rose Garden and the Sims Park were all thrown open to tourists. Officials said that very few people came to the parks, which were opened for the first time in the space of almost six months.
Till Wednesday afternoon, only 36 tourists had visited the Government Botanical Garden, officials said.
District Collector J. Innocent Divya inspected the parks and gardens and checked the measures which have been taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hand sanitisers were installed at the entrance of the gardens and a list of advisories were also put up at the entrance to the parks.
The first visitors to the Government Botanical Garden since it was closed on March 17 were welcomed by horticulture officials.
Hotel and restaurant owners said that they believe that the tourist inflow would increase in the coming weeks.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath